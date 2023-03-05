Adopt-a-pet: Meet Queen and Kellan from Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance

The pair of huskies are loving and looking for owners that are too

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Queen and Kellan are both huskies looking for their forever homes.

They've been rescued by Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance in Allegan county, where huskies currently make up 40% of the shelter's population.

Despite the stubborn and aloof personalities that huskies can have, Wishbone says these two dogs are as sweet as they come.

Queen is a red husky who is about 7-years-old, and was seized by animal control from a backyard breeding operation. Wishbone staff say she was emaciated when she arrived at the shelter, and part of her lip was missing from being attacked by another dog. Since then, she's been gaining weight and had her lip surgically repaired.

Queen is known to be affectionate and loving attention She is usually calm and walks very well on a leash, but has a silly and playful side too. Her handlers say she could join a home with children or other dogs, but she's probably not looking for a playmate.

Kellan is estimated to be about one and a half years old. He came to the shelter as part of a group of five huskies that had been running loose for months before animal control was able to catch them!

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance says the two huskies love people, and love to play with other dogs. The rescue's medical team thinks their pack could be made up of a mom and her four adult puppies.

Kellan is a friendly, funny guy who could join a home with kids or other large dogs. Wishbone recommends dog-savvy kids who are 8 and older. Kellan does require a home without small animals.

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance is a non-profit that operates as the Allegan County Animal Shelter, directly involving them with animal control. The organization started volunteering at the shelter in 2009, when they signed a contract with the county and took over operations in 2011. What was once a high-kill municipal shelter, is now a no-kill rescue as of 2014.

