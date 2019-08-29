GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Rocco! Rocco is a 6-year-old large mixed breed who's been at Humane Society of West Michigan for almost a year. He's very gentle and loves hiking during the day and snuggling up on the couch at night.

To see all adoptable animals at Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

2020 Calendar Competition:

After a success last year, Humane Society of West Michigan has decided to do a 2020 Calendar Competition! If you adopted from Humane Society of West Michigan and you think your pet is calendar-worthy, you can send your picture along with your pet's name, the year they were adopted, your name, email and phone number to media@hswestmi.org. The competition is open until Aug. 31.

All entrants will also be on Humane Society of West Michigan's website and the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite. Winners of the competition will have a professional photo and be featured on one month of the calendar.

Patio Party at One Trick Pony:

Join Humane Society of West Michigan at One Trick Pony on Tuesday, Aug. 3 for the first official dog friendly patio party to end the summer. The party is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Be Safe this Labor Day:

Humane Society of West Michigan wants to remind everyone to stay safe this labor day and keep an eye on their pets during any festivities. They also want to remind pet owners to provide a dry, shady spot for their pets to stay cool and be sure they're wearing ID tags and collars.

