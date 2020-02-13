GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's Adopt-A-Pet features two sweet pets looking for their forever families.

This is Shadow and he's just 1-years-old. Shadow is a medium sized mixed breed who got his name because he loves to follow his favorite people around. He loves broccoli and carrots and loves to please (for a treat of course!)

Shadow is looking for his "fur-ever" home! He got his name because he loves following his favorite humans around. He also loves treats!

Humane Society of West Michigan

Click here to see all adoptable dogs.

Then there's Daisy Duke! Daisy Duke is an 11-year-old short-haired black cat. She's been waiting for her fur-ever home since August 2019. She's blind and has been for most of her life but that doesn't stop her.

She loves sleeping in covered beds most of the day but likes to come out when you call her. Once she gets to know you, she'll love to talk!

Daisy Duke is looking for her "fur-ever" home!

Sara Cozolino Photography

See all the adoptable cats at Humane Society of West Michigan or click here for all adoptable animals.

Dog Day Out: Canine Valentines

Don't have a date for Valentine's Day? Why not a shelter pet? This weekend you and a loved one can take a dog on a one to two hour date. Those dates can include walks in the park, a drive thru for some ice cream, or watching a movie at home!

If you'd like to take a dog on a date this weekend, contact Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org. At least one person participating in the date has to be at least 18 years old. Dates are available Friday and Saturday by appointment.

8th Annual Paws, Claws & Corks

On March 16 you can enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants, wineries and breweries. There will also be auctions from area organizations. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan.

Last year, more than 700 people attended raising more than $165,000.

The event is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballrom. Click here to get your tickets.

Humane Society of West Michigan

RELATED VIDEO:

More pet stories and features on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.