Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Shea and Gwen!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Shea! Shea is a 6-year-old, medium mixed breed female. Shea is a sweet girl who wants to be the center of attention. She would do best in a family where she is the only pet.

Shea could be described as a couch potato and would be content cozying up on the couch with you! She also loves going for walks and exploring!

Meet Gwen! Gwen is a 6-year-old female Domestic Shorthair. Gwen loves to be pet and will show her appreciation by purring and kneading with her big, polydactyl paws!

Gwen can be a bit shy at first, but with time, patience and love, she'll become one with your family! Humane Society of West Michigan recommends coming to her level and speaking softy so she can gain confidence. They also say that Gwen loves to have company and LOVES other cats!

For more information on Shea and Gwen, or to take them home, visit Humane Society of West Michigan's website.

