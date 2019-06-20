GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time for another Adopt-A-Pet!

This week, meet Sheryl. She's a rambunctious 2-month-old kitten. It's actually kitten season, so the Humane Society of West Michigan is seeing an influx of kittens that need homes. More information about adoptable pets at the Humane Society can be found here.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is also celebrating a major milestone. They're turning 136 years old! To celebrate, they're throwing their first Birthday Party ever on Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be tons of family-friendly fun, including inflatables, temporary tattoos, free ice cream, and more!

Tickets are required to enjoy the event. You can find those on their website and their Facebook page. Use the promo code "PARTY" for $5 off every ticket, which makes kids tickets free of charge! Also consider bringing a birthday present for the animals from their shelter wish list.

Attendees can get a tour of the facility and get to know more about HSWM, however there will not be any adoptions during the event.

