Adopt-a-pet: Meet Shinobi & Moses at Harbor Humane Society

Shinobi and Moses are ready and waiting to find their forever homes.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County has more than 40 dogs and about 70 cats waiting for families.

Shinobi and Moses are two that have been at the shelter for a long time.

Shinobi the cat first came to the shelter as a kitten three years ago but was returned in October.

“Shinobi is the most perfect little being, she is a little off. So she's, I guess neurological is the best way I can describe it," said behavior manager Sarah Rapisarda. "But she lives a perfectly happy, healthy life. She's just a little wobbly."

Despite being a little shaky on her legs, staff say Shinobi's medical is clear and she's a total lap cat.

While Shinobi doesn’t mind other cats, she is most comfortable being the single cat in a home.

"She's not one of those, you know, talker cats that's going to be screaming in your ear all night. She just wants to cuddle with people and you know, just kind of laugh at her antics," Rapisarda said.

Then there’s Moses. You may remember him as one of 13 ON YOUR SIDE's canine cup coaches.

His counterpart scored a touchdown and was adopted but unfortunately, Moses is still waiting on the sidelines for his family.

“For a while, we were marketing him as a single dog home. So I know that kind of crossed a lot of adopters off the list," Rapisarda said. "However, about a month ago, maybe a month and a half ago, Moses really took a turn, he suddenly decided that he is a social butterfly, he loves other dogs."

Now Moses is the rock star of playgroup and has spent time with a foster family to experience home life.

“Right now he is on a prescription diet for urinary care, it is a bit more expensive. However, we are willing to help adopters with the cost so we can purchase it at cost and give it to the adopter," Rapisarda said.

With Moses' high energy level, he would thrive with a family that leads an active lifestyle.

”A runner, if you're in track, he's the perfect dog for you. He's a staff favorite dog. They love spending time with him. He's very Moses. We call him 'Momo' for short. He's just a great boy.”

And all good boys and girls deserve a forever home.

If you’re interested in applying to adopt Shinobi or Moses, click here.

