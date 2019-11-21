GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Starlet! Starlet is a black and white 3 month old terrier mix puppy who came to Humane Society of West Michigan from Tennessee. She and her sister are both looking for forever homes.
But if you'd rather bring a kitten into your life, Humane Society of West Michigan is currently trying to find homes for all the kittens in the shelter. All the kittens at HSWM are adopt one, get one free!
PAWS & PINTS
Visit Hyatt Place in downtown on Friday, Nov. 21 for PAWS & PINTS. The event is in partnership with Humane Society of West Michigan & Bell's Brewery. All proceeds of Bell's beer sold will go directly to HSWM. There will also be prizes and giveaways!
HSWM Winter Youth Activities
Give Back on Giving Tuesday
Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday and you can help change animal's lives by donating to HSWM. Any gift you make on Dec. 3 will be matched by their sponsors who have committed to matching up to $20,000 in gifts. You can make a donation here.
