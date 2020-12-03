GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Wren! Wren is a 2-year-old mixed breed girl with adorable pointy ears. She's very friendly, calm and is always looking for the next adventure! If you're interested in adopting Wren, click here.

Empty the Shelters

This Friday and Saturday, Humane Society of West Michigan is working to find homes for their animals during their Empty the Shelters event. Adult dogs, cats and rabbits will only be $25 all thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

