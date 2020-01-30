GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Ziggy! Ziggy is a 1-year-old sweet boy who's looking for a family to call his own.

Canine Enrichment Seminar

Join Humane Society of West Michigan for their first ever Canine Enrichment Seminar! A specialist will be available to provide various low-cost ideas to keep your dog's mind occupied.

Guests will also have the opportunity to create a great enrichment activity to take home that can be used over and over again.

The seminar is $20 and is happening on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the HSWM Training Center.

Space is limited, if you'd like to register you're asked to email Julie at jtownsend@hswestmi.org.

A flyer for a Canine Enrichment Seminar at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Society of West Michigan

Round Up for HSWM

Shoppers at Macy's Rivertown will get the opportunity to round up their total purchase and donate the difference to Humane Society of West Michigan. That's happening from Feb. 1 through Feb 15.

This is a part of Macy's Rivertown 2020 round up campaign.

