GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Radar, a 1-year-old terrier mix who's very social and loving! Radar has an adorable spot over one of his eyes and would do wonderful in an active home!

Humane Society of West Michigan would also like to introduce you to Princess Peach! Princess Peach is a beautiful 14-year-old long hair cat. She is affectionate, chatty and well rounded.

Humane Society of West Michigan

October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month!

As October is coming to a close, don't miss your chance to add a new family member during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!

Megan will go over our adoption process and let people know where to find out more information.

HSWM is there for you after adopting too! With a variety of obedience classes and a talented behavior staff, we're here to help you and your new dog get on the path to success. All resources can be found on our website, www.hswestmi.org

Hot Cider Hustle

HSWM is excited to participate in this year's Grand Rapids Hot Cider Hustle! If we get 35 volunteers at the event, the race will make a donation to HSWM! Volunteers must stay for the entire shift. Grab your friends on Nov. 9 and from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. enjoy cider and fall weather for a good cause.

