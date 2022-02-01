Adopt-a-pet: Meet Mama Tinsel, Sergeant & Griswald

These cute cats are available for adoption from Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two rescues closed during the pandemic, Second Chance Cats of West Michigan was created to fill that gap.

“We work with municipal shelters to pull cats that maybe are at risk because of space constraints, or maybe need a little more time to work with them," said Laura Moody, Director of Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.

Now with the space to house more cats, the shelter has undertaken the task of finding forever homes for as many felines as possible — like Mama Tinsel.

“She was a little shyer and needed more, you know, just socialization around people. So that's why she's still with us," Moody said. "But she's come such a long way. She now loves to get pets. She loves her window seat and she's just a sweet, calm girl."

This handsome, playful guy with the white boots is Sergeant.

“He is pretty easygoing. He could have you know, he would do great with kids. He does great with other cats. He likes a lot of attention. So just a nice lap to sit on," Moody said.

Then there’s Griswald. While he would prefer to be the king of his own castle, he does like humans.

“When we get visitors he loves to come and just kind of weave in between their legs and rub up against them," Moody said. "He's just got the cutest personality. Sometimes he sleeps, like sitting down with his head flat down on the ground and it's like, that doesn't look comfortable to me. But hey, whatever is good for you buddy."

The shelter also needs help from the community paying for medical costs for Scout, a sweet 4-month-old kitten battling pneumonia.

“She is getting better, but she is going to have to stay there for at least a few days, which is definitely not cheap. But you know, we really want to give her this chance," Moody said.

Now is your opportunity to give Scout, Mama Tinsel, Sergeant and Griswald all a second chance.

To apply to adopt or donate, click here.

