Adopt-a-pet: Meet Izzy, Cedar and Indy

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you interested in adopting a pet? There are three dogs at the Muskegon Humane Society that are ready to find loving families to take them home.

Meet Izzy, Cedar and Indy.

Transported from a high-kill shelter in the south is 6-year-old Izzy. She's the longest resident of the Muskegon Humane Society at almost a year.

"She's got gigantic, beautiful ears and kind of a smashed face," said Executive Director Alexis Robertson. "And yeah, just a overall abundance of love to give. But she does need that special home."

Izzy can be dog selective, and should be the only dog in the home. Her absolute favorite thing in the world is toys!

"If you give her a toy, it's going to be stuffing in about three minutes," Robertson said. "So we do a lot of rubber toys with her, rubber balls. She will carry her rubber ball around with her all day every day if you'll let her. But you just have to make sure if you're going to be giving her toys that you're okay with them being destroyed pretty quickly."

Brother-sister duo Indy and Cedar were rescued from a local hoarding situation. The 1-year-old black labs are very energetic and will need training.

"They're beautiful labs, and they just want to please you and learn and they're very smart, but they definitely need a family that's going to do some training with them," said Robertson.

While it would be nice for the pair to be adopted together, it's not required—but it's clear they enjoy the company of other dogs.

"I think both of them would do well with another dog in the home," said Robertson. "I think they would do well with kids, but they're not gentle at the moment, they will just run right into you and not notice. So, I would say older kids, or kids that are very familiar with dogs."

All three dogs need a fenced-in yard and would make great companions for an active family. If you can provide a forever home, Indy, Cedar and Izzy are waiting.

To learn more about the Muskegon Humane Society's adoptable pets, including these three pups, click here.

