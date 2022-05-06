Meet three adorable dogs up for adoption in Muskegon

These dogs are available for adoption from the Noah Project in Muskegon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, the Noah Project in Muskegon County has several animals available for adoption right now.

Sage is a 4-year-old German Shepard mix. She’s the last of a group transported from Florida still waiting for the right family to bring her home.

“Sage wants to be by you 24/7 lay by your feet gives her paw every single time for anything," Matt Ducharme, a volunteer with the Noah Project, said.

Staff at the shelter say Sage is the perfect dog except for one little quirk.

“She does have an issue of resource guarding, she's one of our best dogs here. But the resource guarding is an issue with other dogs," Ducharme said.

Staff are working with Sage on her behavior and hope her future family will do the same.

“Quiet and outgoing people that are by themselves. They just want to have a dog to take everywhere. I mean, she will follow you to the end of the earth. She's that type of dog," Ducharme said.

And if you have been looking for a purebred Boxer, how about two? Father-son duo Zeus and Blu may be the ones for you.

“They like to rough house a little bit, but they more just want you, they want your hands to be petted at all times," Ducharme said.

The shelter says 7-year-old Zeus and 3-year-old Blu are bonded. The goal is to find them a home together.

“Bonded pairs are hard to break up. They'll stop eating, they'll stop drinking. They have to see each other at all times," Ducharme said.

The pair love to play with one another and they are big boys that will need a strong leader to guide them on walks.

Most of all, they just want to be spoiled and loved for the rest of their lives.

The Noah Project’s Pubs and Pups fundraiser is happening on June 18 in downtown Muskegon.

If you’re interested in learning more and/or applying to adopt Sage, Zeus and Blu click, here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.