GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blue came to the Humane Society of West Michigan late 2018. His former family kept him muzzled because they didn't know how to best take care of him.

He is an energetic 10 month-old who enjoys lots of toys and playing! He is a dog that doesn't do well full-time in a shelter setting. He is currently with a foster family and doing great!

He is great with other dogs and cats, as well as kids. Blue is energetic and needs to release his energy in a positive way, like playing.

If you're interested in adopting Blue contact the Humane Society of West Michigan today.

