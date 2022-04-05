The April Underdogs and Cats! In Need Of A Forever Home

They've been at the Humane Society of West Michigan waiting for a loving home for a few months now, and they are just the sweetest little potatoes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We'd like to introduce you to Chloe and Houdini!

Chloe and Houdini are siblings and come as a pair, so if you want to adopt them, they have to stick together.

And we know that it's always harder to find homes for a bonded pair of cats instead of just one, but these siblings are the perfect two-for-one deal, and have so much love to give!

Houdini is the more adventurous one who is always down for belly rubs, and will come to perch on your lap with his cute little kitten mittens (he's got thumbs!). He's truly a love bug for all living beings and is down to mingle with anybody who will love him back. His meow sounds like a duck quack and he will ask you to keep up the pets!

Chloe is the quiet girl that prefers to stay in on the weekends. If you're in her close-knit group, then she's down for all the head boops in the world! Ear scratches in just the right spot will make her roll over, it's so sweet! When she decides it is time to grace you with her presence, Chloe has the sweetest face that makes you want to give her anything she desires.

This perfect pair would give anything to have a lap (or two!) to curl up on.

Learn more about Chloe and Houdini on their profile pages!

