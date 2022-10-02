Adorable, adoptable Christi is ready for her forever home

Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel, may be the best companion you could find.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!

Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She was found on death row starving in a Texas shelter with one lone pup.

The rescue worked really hard to get both dogs healthy. Christi's puppy has since been adopted, but the young mama is still looking for her forever home.

Her foster family says she's been a great house guest but sadly, she hasn't had any adoption applications yet.

Shelter staff say she is teenager-approved, okay with other dogs (as long as the introduction is slow), but far too interested in cats.

Let's help give this beautiful girl the life she deserves with a loving family! If you're interested in adopting Christi, read more about her here.

