Meet Collin, this handsome well-mannered gentleman is looking for a forever home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Collin, this cutie pie was brought to Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance as a lost dog who was never reclaimed.

Collin is about 1 and a half years old.

When he first came to the shelter, he was dog reactive. He seemed to want to play from a distance, but got uncomfortable when they got near.

Collin has made incredible progress, and he now he has several puppy playmates!

Shelter staff say Collin is such a sweet boy who is great with people. He loves spending time playing in the outdoor runs and toys of all shapes and sizes. Tug toys seem the be his absolute favorite.

He is perfectly content playing on his own, but definitely prefers playing with a human or another dog.

Collin would be a lot happier in a home with routine, gentle guidance, and plenty of activities to keep him busy.

This handsome boy could join a home with other dogs and older, respectful children. If there is another dog in the family, a meet and greet will need to be scheduled to ensure it’s a good fit.

