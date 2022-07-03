Adopt-a-pet: Wendy & Gunner

These dogs are available for adoption from Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you are ready to adopt a pet Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue has your next best friend.

Meet Wendy and Gunner!

Wendy’s foster mom says she was pulled from Genesee animal control in early February and was briefly adopted before being returned to the rescue.

“She was adopted for less than two weeks by a lady who decided she wanted a much smaller dog," Cheryl Poole, Wendy's foster mom said.

Wendy is about 2 to 3 years old and although her exact genetic makeup is unknown, her foster mom affectionately describes her as a buff Boston Terrier.

“She loves chasing and wrestling with my male dog and not my female dog. So, I don't know if that's a gender thing but she gets along with my neighbors, male dogs, and my Doberman and she's also extraordinarily affectionate. She just likes to cuddle when she's not wrestling," Poole said.

Wendy is food-motivated her favorite treat while learning to sit and stay is cheese.

Her future family can be with either an individual or older couple, or even a family with older kids.

“Ideally, she would have a fenced-in yard so she could run. And of course, I would love for somebody to be with her all day long," Poole said.

Then there’s a 6-year-old German Shepard Gunner.

“He came to us from Ohio. His person was deployed and where the family was moving, they couldn't take him," Melissa Wild, Gunner's foster mom said.

Gunner is currently undergoing heartworm treatment but that hasn’t stopped him from having a little fun.

“If I bring out the sprinkler or turn on the hose, he loves to run around with he loves to jump in the water,” Wild said.

Gunner’s foster mom says he is exceptional with children of all sizes plays well with other dogs and is a people pleaser.

“He also loves cuddling in the bed and loves to take up as little space as possible. As opposed to my other dog who takes up as much space as possible," Wild said.

Two great dogs ready to share their unconditional love in a forever home.

If you are interested in applying to adopt Wendy or Gunner click here.

