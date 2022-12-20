Harbor Humane hosts adoption event featuring puppies rescued on Ottawa Co. roadside

The 'Howliday Puppy Party' sought to secure adoption its puppies, including eight rescued on the side of the road in Holland Township.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Harbor Humane Society in West Olive hosted an adoption event on Dec. 20 featuring dozens of adoptable puppies, including several that were rescued from the roadside in Ottawa County last month.

Harbor Humane Society Customer Service Manager Cindy Gruppen says the shelter hoped the event would lead to adoptions for all of the available puppies.

"Obviously our hope is that all of the animals find homes in time for the holidays," Cindy Gruppen said. "Right now, we have 28 puppies that will be up for adoption today, and the goal is for all of them to leave by the end of the day."

Among the furry friends up for adoption at the event were the eight puppies that were found in a cardboard box along 120th Avenue in Holland Township in early November.

Jennifer Veersma, who found the puppies, attended the event to check on how they were doing now.

"It was amazing, it made all of us very happy," Veersma said. "I actually could take my husband and kids to see them, too. So, we had a great time with them and I hope they go to happy homes that'll love them forever."

Ottawa County Sherriff's Deputy John Easdon, one of the officers to arrive on-scene on the night of the rescue, also attended the adoption event.

Easdon shared Veersma's sentiments, saying that he was grateful to be able to see the puppies again and know they are in good health.

"It's just awesome because... we didn't know if they were going to make it... if they were healthy, even," Easdon said. "So, yeah, Harbor Humane did a great job."

Gruppen said, while potential adopters need to consider the long-term commitment associated with animal care before adopting, the shelter is ready and waiting for all who are seeking to add a pet to their family.

"If a puppy is not what you're looking for right now, please come look at the shelter," Gruppen said. "We have many other dogs and cats waiting for homes."

The shelter is open to potential adopters each week from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

