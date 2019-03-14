GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Kermit! Kermit is a 2-year-old Terrier Mix that came to the Humane Society of West Michigan as a transfer from Chicago in early October. He is an extremely happy and smart guy! He's great at agility and learning new tricks. Kermit is a total goofball and loves to play fetch!

As cute and fun as Kermit is, he does need some special consideration before adopting. Kermit needs to have his personal space respected, and his new family should understand that he will want to come to them at his own pace. He should be an only pet and if there are any children in the home, they should be older and respectful - Kermit doesn't realize how big he is!

If you're interested in meeting Kermit or in adopting any other pets from the Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

Paws, Claws & Corks - PCC is a great way to support animals and enjoy the best restaurants, breweries and wineries that West Michigan has to offer!

Guests will be able to sample food, beer and wine and will get an opportunity to bid on amazing experiences and packages in silent auctions.

The event is taking place at the DeVos Place on March 18th at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event cost $100 per person ($50 of that ticket price is tax deductible). Tickets are available to purchase online. The funds raised will go towards benefiting the Humane Society of West Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.