GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anna Grace is a staff and volunteer favorite at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She's a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier who's been with the Humane Society for over a year and a half. She is their longest term dog at the moment.

She's looking for a home where she can snuggle on the couch next to her best friend! She is also wonderful with children, and is a regular in a lot of the Humane Societies' kid camps.

Anna has a special diet and can only eat special treats and food. She had to have ACL surgery, and one of the volunteers at the humane society raised all the funds for the procedure on their own, all because they love her so much! The humane society say she's an amazing girl, and they can't say enough good things about her.

For more information on Anna Grace click here.

Big E's Dog Days of Summer:

Head out to Big E's Beltline location Thursday night from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy a special brew. A portion of all the proceeds from the brew will be donated to Humane Society of West Michigan.

$10 Microchip Clinic:

July is National Lost Pet Prevention month, and to raise awareness Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting a $10 Microchip Clinic. The event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

