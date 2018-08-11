GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Karlie is a 4-year-old terrier mix up for adoption!

She is looking for a loving home, while waiting at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Megan from HSWM stopped by 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon to share some of Karlie's favorite things, including wagging her tail and giving kisses. Karlie is selective about other dogs, but there is no record of her history with cats.

Karlie also wants the West Michigan community to help out with two fundraisers this weekend.

The Tailwagger Fundraiser is Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Humane Society in West Michigan. Tailwagger Dog Photography is holding photo shoots from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fifty percent of the proceeds go to HSWM. One session is $65 and includes a fully edited digital negative.

Photo sessions must be booked in advance here.

Hot Cider Hustle is also Saturday, Nov. 10. the 5K fun run/walk is at Millennium Park starting at 7:15 a.m. There will be cider and caramel apples to celebrate the end of the race. A portion of the proceeds go to HSWM.

