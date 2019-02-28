GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Meet Anna Grace!

Anna Grace is a staff and volunteer favorite at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She has been with the Humane Society on and off for over a year, being returned multiple times by no fault of her own. One time was because an elderly woman who was unable to walk her due to hip problems. Another time was due to a significant other not approving of the adoption.

Anna Grace is a 7-year-old Terrier Mix. She's looking for a home where she can snuggle on the couch next to her best friend! She is also wonderful with children, and is a regular in a lot of the Humane Societies' kid camps.

Humane Society of West Michigan

Anna should be an only pet and has a urinary incontinence - which appears to be under control now. She did have to wear diapers while she was getting better, but she didn't seem to mind it at all! Anna has a special diet and can only eat special treats and food. She had to have ACL surgery, and one of the volunteers at the humane society raised all the funds for the procedure on their own, all because they love her so much! The humane society say she's an amazing girl, and they can't say enough good things about her.

Meet Portobella!

The Humane Society of West Michigan also wanted to introduce us to Portobella, an 8-year-old Siamese/Mix. Portobella has a very unique personality and would make a great companion! Portobella will respect your space, but asks that you do the same for her as she only wants to be pet here and there. Her means of showing affection comes from slow-blinks and by rubbing on your legs, but her favorite things are snacks, naps and catnip!

Portobella loves snacks, naps and catnip and is looking for her "fur-ever" home!

Humane Society of West Michigan

Enjoy West Michigan cuisine, wine and beer while helping animals!

If you want to experience all of what West Michigan has to offer in the culinary world and help animals, the DeVos Place is the place to be on March 18th! There the Paws, Claws & Corks event will be going on starting at 6 p.m. PCC will feature the best restaurants, breweries and wineries in West Michigan. Guests can sample cuisine, wines and microbrews as well as bid on amazing experiences and packages in silent auctions! All funds raised will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan as they work to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals through education, setting an example, placement and protection.

Cost for the event are $100 a ticket but $50 of the ticket is tax deductible. To learn more about the event, volunteer or buy tickets, click here.

