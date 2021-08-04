Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Bubba!

Bubba would do best in a home where he's the only pet and where he can have some peace and quiet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Bubba!

Bubba is a 5-year-old medium mixed breed who's looking for a quiet place to call home. This adorable, floppy-eared pup would do best in a home with only adults where he can enjoy peace and quiet and some routine.

Some of Bubba's favorite activities include playing with toys, going for walks and exploring the yard!

Bubba is available for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan. He is ready for his furever home!

