GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Chico! Chico is a 4-year-old Chihuahua who loves cuddling with blankets and enjoying quiet evenings at home.

If you're looking for a cat to bring into your family, why not bring in two? Humane Society of West Michigan currently has many bonded pairs of cats that are looking for their fur-ever homes! If you're interested in adopting a bonded pair of cats, contact Humane Society of West Michigan at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Bark in the Dark

Humane Society of West Michigan would like to send out a big THANK YOU to the community! They say Bark in the Dark 2019 was a huge success as they continue to total the donations. HSWM say they loved seeing everyone with their dogs enjoying the event.

Howl N' Boo

Howl N' Boo is happening Friday at Humane Society of West Michigan and there's still time to sign your kids up! Kids will get to enjoy popcorn and a movie as well as trick or treating around the shelter. There will even be a costume contest! The event is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night. To register, email adahl@hswestmi.org.

Howl N' Boo Kids' Night Out Poster from Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Society of West Michigan

Empty the Shelters

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting another Empty the Shelters. Dogs will be only $25 and cats and other critters will be fee waived during the event. Pre-Approval is not required but is recommended. Kittens and puppies won't be available during the event. Licensing fee and/or required purchase of heart worm preventative may apply. The event is happening on Saturday.

