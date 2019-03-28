GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Meet Cousin Eddie, a rescue from Bark Nation - a rescue that saves dogs from cruelty. He has been in and out of Humane Society of West Michigan's care for over 2 months. Cousin Eddie is happy and loves long walks and meeting new people.

Meet Wally! Wally is a 6-year-old longhair mix who has been in the care of Humane Society of West Michigan for over two weeks. Wally is super shy, but once he gets to know you, he'll be your best friend. Wally will also do better if he has another kitty around him to help him feel more comfortable.

Summer Camp - Summer Camp registration opens on April 1st. Each camp has a different focus. There's Vet Camp, Career Camp and Media Mutts.

A brochure for the Humane Society of West Michigan's 2019 summer camps.

The Argus Alliance - The Argus Alliance was founded in memory of a Doberman Pinscher named Argus. Argus was a certified rescue and therapy dog who had a natural talent for comforting and cheering people up. Argus often surprised the people he encountered, who thought Doberman Pinschers were vicious dogs but Argus is not alone. There are many other breeds of dogs that share that same bias.

Humane Society of West Michigan is committed to educating the public, that all dogs are individuals and no dog is inherently "aggressive." Humane Society of West Michigan offers a variety of programs as a part of Argus' legacy. These programs include rebates to adopters of those targeted breeds, or as the humane society likes to call them "Argus Friends."

What dogs qualify for the Argus Friend Obedience Rebate?

Anyone who adopts an Argus Friend dog will automatically qualify for the obedience class rebate and will be given the coupon when they adopt. The rebates are designed for beginner and intermediate classes with the goal of dogs earning the Canine Good Citizen (CGC)®.

What dogs are Argus Friends?

Bully type breeds as well as the following:

German Shepherds

Rottweilers

American Pit Bull Terriers

American Staffordshire Terriers

Doberman Pinschers

Chow Chow

Akita

Reimbursement

$20 Beginner Class Completion

$30 Intermediate Class (Free GCG)

Evaluation (one time only)

Contact for Argus Friend Support

