GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In this week's edition of Adopt-a-Pet, we get to meet Early. This sweet pup is a Catahoula Leopard dog and Husky mix and is about 5-months-old. Early is a very curious dog, but he's very sweet and well-behaved. He also has a sister at the Humane Society of West Michigan named Elaine. You can adopt Early (and Elaine if you like) during open adoption hours.

To learn more about adopting at HSWM click here. To see all the dogs available for adoption, click here.

Pups on the Patio - Thursday night, you can support Humane Society of West Michigan by going to Elk Brewing's downtown location. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. HSWM will be on the patio with adoptable pups and Elk Brewing will make a donation to help animals in need. Humane Society of West Michigan will also be joined by players from the Grand Rapids Football Club to also hang out with the dogs. However, there will be no adoptions during the event.

Birthday Party - On June 23, Humane Society of West Michigan is celebrating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an exciting day of family fun games and music as well as delicious cake and ice cream! Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under 3-years-old will get in free. You can purchase tickets here or by calling (616) 791-8089.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month - Humane Society of West Michigan is running an adoption special until June 30. All adult cats have a reduced adoption fee of $15. To see all the adoptable cats, click here.

