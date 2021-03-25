Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Finn and Rachael Ray!

Both Finn and Rachael Ray need a little time to warm up to you, but soon they'll be part of the family!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Finn and Rachael Ray!

Finn is a 1-year-old medium sized mixed breed who loves to play! His hobbies include the "zoomies," frolicking and jumping. But once all that energy is out, he loves to snuggle with his family!

Humane Society of West Michigan says it can take Finn a little bit of time to warm up to you, but once he knows he can trust you, you'll be his best friend! Finn would do best with an owner who can help train him and where he can be the only pet in a quiet and routine home.

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Meet Rachael Ray!

Rachael Ray is a 1-year-old shorthair, and just like her namesake, she has a BIG personality!

Rachael Ray can be a bit shy at first, but with time and space, she'll grow into the family. She's done well with other cats in the past and may do well with other animals.

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.