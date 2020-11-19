x
Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Gracie May & Lily!

Meet Gracie May, a 1-year-old female mixed breed, and Lily, a 4-year-old female shorthair.
Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Graice May is a 1-year-old, medium mixed-breed. She's slow to love, but once she does, she'll be your best friend! She's looking for a home where she can be the only pet in the house. She's up for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Gracie May! Gracie is a 1-year-old female, medium mixed breed.

Gracie's perfect home would be quiet and one with a routine. While she can be shy at first, she'll slowly grow into your best friend. Gracie loves to spend time with her people and play outside! She also loves to be the center of attention and would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Lily is a 4-year-old female, domestic shorthair. She's slow to love and wants affection on her own time! She also loves watching the world go by through the window and playing in boxes. Lily is up for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Meet Lily! Lily is a 4-year-old female, domestic shorthair.

She's talkative and playful. She's looking for a no-pressure relationship that gives her time to grow. LIke mosts cats, she prefers to receive affection on her own terms, so give her the chance to make the first move!

Lily loves window watching, cardboard boxes and laser pointers! She would prefer to be your only cat, but she has the energy of two cats in one!

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

Both Lily and Gracie May are available for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan.

