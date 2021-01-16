x
Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Indy & Winston!

Indy is smart and happy to please! He's hoping for a home that can spoil him. Winston simply wants a BFF who can pet him and tell him about your day.
Credit: Sara Cozolino Photography
Credit: Sara Cozolino Photography
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Indy! He's a 4-year-old medium sized Mix Breed. Indy is VERY smart and eager to please! Indy has never had a home indoors before, so he'd love to have a new owner who can help him adapt to the lifestyle of a spoiled indoor dog!

Indy would do well with older respectful children but hasn't ever lived with other pets before, so be sure to give him a slow introduction.

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Winston is looking for a BFF who will sit with him, pet him, and tell him all about your day. His ideal home would be quiet and calm.

Meet Winston! Winston is a sweet 1-year-old, soft guy, who is looking for a best friend to pet him. He can be a little shy at first and loves a calm and quiet environment.

But the way to Winston's heart is through his stomach! He loves broth and gravy foods! He's also a listener, and would love to hear how your day went.

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

Both Indy and Winston are available for adoption at Humane Society of West Michigan.

