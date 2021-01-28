x
Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Laila and Mango!

Meet Laila! She may be deaf but that doesn't hold her back! And Mango? He loves his freedom! This playful guy would be a "puur-fect" addition to your office or shop!
Meet Laila! This 10-month-old pup is deaf, but is incredibly smart and is already learning sign language. HSWM says she can be a handful and is looking for the perfect owner to help with her needs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Laila! Laila is a 10-month-old medium sized mixed breed and while she might be deaf, she doesn't let that slow her down!

Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) says she can be a real handful but is very smart and is already learning sign language! HSWM believes she has a lot of potential as long as she can find the right family.

Meet Mango! This fun guy is super playful and loves to roam. He'd make a great addition to an office space or a shop where he has room to wander.

Meet Mango! Mango is a 2-year-old Domestic Longhair. This boy is fun, goofy and has a big "puur-sonality!"

Mango is very talkative, adventurous and has wanderlust. He's also energetic, smart and LOVES to play! He's pretty independent so HSWM believes he would make a perfect kitty to add to the office or shop as he loves having room to roam.

