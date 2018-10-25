Today in our Adopt-A-Pet segment we got to meet Lexi. Lexi is a 14-year-old Corgi mix who is loving, easy going, does well in different environments, is in good shape and has a lot of energy despite her age.

Lexi is up for adoption through The Humane Society of West Michigan. As a senior dog, Lexi's adoption fees are waved. For more information on Lexi or to apply for adoption, you can click here.

On Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting a low income vaccine clinic to help individuals care for their animals who may otherwise not have had the means to do so. The clinic will feature a number of vaccines, including the Canine Influenza vaccine and microchipping. You can call the humane society to see if you qualify to participate in the vaccine clinic. For more information about the low income vaccine clinic, click here.

Oct. 29 is also National Cat Day! National Cat Day is a good time to make sure your cats are up to date on their vaccinations. Among dogs and rabbits there are also a number of cats at The Humane Society of West Michigan that are looking for their "fur-ever" homes. The Humane Society of West Michigan is also accepting donations.

For a full list of adoptable animals from The Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

Have a news tip? Email news@13OnYourSide.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

