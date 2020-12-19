Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Lorelei & Versace!

If you're looking for a happy pup or a "cool cat" - read on! Both Lorelei and Versace are looking for their fur-ever homes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Lorelei and Versace!

Lorelei is a 3-year-old medium mixed breed. She's a total sweetie and LOVES toys! She's always excited to show you each and every one of her stuffed treasures!

Besides toys, Lorelei also loves people and treats and is great on a leash. She is looking for a home where she can be the only animal and is the center of your attention!

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Versace is a 7-year-old shorthair and Humane Society of West Michigan describes her as a "cool cat."

Whether gazing out the window or simply laying around - Versace will make a wonderful addition to an already low-key household and would be the perfect napping buddy!

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.