x
Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Lorelei & Versace!

If you're looking for a happy pup or a "cool cat" - read on! Both Lorelei and Versace are looking for their fur-ever homes!
Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Lorelei and Versace are looking for their "fur-ever" homes! They're both available for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Lorelei and Versace!

Credit: Sara Cozolino Photography
Meet Lorelei! She's such a happy girl who loves treats, toys, and affection! Her fur-ever home would be somewhere she's the only pet, so she can be the center of your world! She's available for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Lorelei is a 3-year-old medium mixed breed. She's a total sweetie and LOVES toys! She's always excited to show you each and every one of her stuffed treasures!

Besides toys, Lorelei also loves people and treats and is great on a leash. She is looking for a home where she can be the only animal and is the center of your attention!

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Versace is a low-key "cool cat" who's looking for a companion to nap with. She's available for adoption right now at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Versace is a 7-year-old shorthair and Humane Society of West Michigan describes her as a "cool cat."

Whether gazing out the window or simply laying around - Versace will make a wonderful addition to an already low-key household and would be the perfect napping buddy!

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

