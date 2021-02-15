Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Louise and Sassy!

Louise and Sassy are both looking for their fur-ever homes! They both have plenty of love to give and would be delighted to join your family!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Louise and Sassy, both looking for families to call their own!

Louise is a 6-year-old medium sized mixed breed. She's sweet, fun and loving! She enjoys being the center of attention and would do best in a home where she could be the only pet.

Louise loves being around her people and playing with toys. She'd love to have a home with a yard.

Sassy is a 15-year-old shorthair girl. But while she is getting old, Humane Society of West Michigan says she's very energetic and curious for her age. In fact, you'd never even know that she's 15!

Sassy loves attention of all kinds... including hearing her name called, pets and being held! Some of her hobbies include catnip and cat-naps!

