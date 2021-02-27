Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Petree and Maize!

While Petree is deaf, she doesn't let that slow her down! She'd love to be the center of your world. Maize is an old soul and would love a quiet home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Petree and Maize!

Petree is a 4-year-old medium mixed breed who can be shy at first. But give her time and she'll soon become your best friend!

Humane Society of West Michigan says Petree is super gentle and is a real sweetheart. She's very well mannered and would love to be the center of your attention! She'd do best in a home where she was the only pet.

Petree LOVES people but is deaf. However, her disability doesn't keep her from running and playing just like all the other pups!

Maize is a 16-year-old shorthair. Don't let her grumpy face fool you, she's sweet, affectionate and loves to be with her person!

"Often, I will find her at my feet when I am working at my desk, and she will even follow me around if I go into the kitchen," says her foster mom. "She wants to love YOU just as much as she wants someone to love her!"

Maize would love a quiet, slow-paced environment where she can get plenty of cuddles, do some window watching and take plenty of catnaps!

