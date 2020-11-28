Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Stimpson and Dunkin

Stimpson and Dunkin are both very energetic! But most importantly, they're looking for their "fur-ever" homes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Stimpson! Stimpson is a 1-year-old medium sized mixed breed. He's very happy and enjoys playtime in the yard. Stimpson also loves relaxing with his human companions and cuddles on the couch.

Humane Society of West Michigan says Stimpson is goofy but also enjoys a good lazy day every once in awhile. He loves belly rubs and giving you kisses! His foster mom says he's a "gem" and hopes he can bless his new family the same way he has blessed her.

Stimpson wants to be your only pup, but promises to shower you in enough love for two dogs put together!

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Meet Dunkin! Dunkin is only 11 months old. He has short hair and is spunky, energetic and loves to play! He loves bouncy balls, feather toys, string, and rolled up paper! Honestly, what toy doesn't he like? Dunkin wants a family that can help him find outlets for his energy.

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

