Adoptions

Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Stimpson and Dunkin

Stimpson and Dunkin are both very energetic! But most importantly, they're looking for their "fur-ever" homes!
Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Both Stimpson and Dunkin have a lot of energy and love to give! But most of all, they're looking for a home to call their own.
Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Stimpson is looking for his fur-ever home! He's super affectionate and is looking for a home where he can be the only pup.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Stimpson! Stimpson is a 1-year-old medium sized mixed breed. He's very happy and enjoys playtime in the yard. Stimpson also loves relaxing with his human companions and cuddles on the couch.

Humane Society of West Michigan says Stimpson is goofy but also enjoys a good lazy day every once in awhile. He loves belly rubs and giving you kisses! His foster mom says he's a "gem" and hopes he can bless his new family the same way he has blessed her.

Stimpson wants to be your only pup, but promises to shower you in enough love for two dogs put together!

To see other adoptable dogs, click here.

Credit: Humane Society of West Michigan
Dunkin loves to play, play, play! There is no such thing as a toy he doesn't like! He's looking for a home where he can get all his energy out!

Meet Dunkin! Dunkin is only 11 months old. He has short hair and is spunky, energetic and loves to play! He loves bouncy balls, feather toys, string, and rolled up paper! Honestly, what toy doesn't he like? Dunkin wants a family that can help him find outlets for his energy.

To see other adoptable cats, click here.

