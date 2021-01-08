Adopt-a-pet: Peanut & Margaret in Kent County

The sweet pup and cute cat are ready and waiting for their forever home at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to adopt a pet? The Kent County Animal Shelter may have what you’re looking for.

A four-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Peanut, who is a sweet and social ball of energy.

“She will give you slobbery wet kisses all day long. We are recommending that she goes to a home without small animals and best probably without small kids. She’s really a ball of energy and has the tendency to be a little chaotic," Angela Hollinshead, Public Health Division Director with the Kent County Animal Shelter, said.



Peanut would make a great fit for a family with an active lifestyle.

“Toys are one of her favorite things. We have all sorts of different toys that she likes to play with, she likes to chase the ball, she has a little octopus toy that's her favorite, she very food motivated, so she listens well to commands when you're working with her with treats," Hollinshead said.

Then there’s Margaret, the former stray who came to the shelter with a horrific injury that led to her back leg getting amputated.

“It does not slow her down. She’s very friendly, she’s very playful, and we’re really happy that we were able to get her into our care," Hollinshead said.



Margaret is still young, at just 3-years-old, and she still likes to play and gets along well with other animals.

“She is one of the first cats to come up and greet you. She purrs, and she is interested in kind of checking out what you’re doing. She’s very social," Hollinshead said.

Staff is hoping these favorites will get to break free from the shelter into a pair of loving arms.

“We want all of our cats and dogs that get adopted to be completely spoiled and not to ever have to worry about food, or water, or shelter ever again," Hollinshead said.

Margaret and Peanut have both been waiting a long time for a forever home.

If you think one of them belongs in your family apply here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.