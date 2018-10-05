This week's adopt-a-pet is Skittles!

She is an 8-month-old bunny.

Skittles was adopted out once before, but was brought back because of allergies.

If you're interested in Skittles or any other animals up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website, call them at 616-453-8900 or come in Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

