'Empty the Shelters' event kicks off on July 11

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is set to host its longest-ever Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event to encourage pet adoption from shelters around the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — Animal shelters across the country and right here in Michigan have been strained from an increase in intake and a reduction in adoptions.

During the pandemic, animals in shelters were being adopted in record numbers, but now that things are getting "back to normal," the opposite is true.

To help combat the overcrowding that is happening in shelters around the country, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is set to launch their longest-ever Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event.

From July 11 through July 31, shelters across Michigan will be participating in the pet adoption event. Throughout the event, people who wish to adopt from one of the participating shelters will only have to pay a maximum of $25 to adopt an animal.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Find a list of all of the participating shelters in Michigan at BISSELLPetFoundation.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.