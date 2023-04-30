'Empty the Shelters' returns to help relieve near-capacity animal shelters

Dogtopia, a doggy daycare and pet services franchise, is offering adopters a complimentary week of doggy daycare.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan animal shelters are near capacity with pets hoping to find their fur-ever home.

One organization is helping to 'Empty the Shelters.' just in time.

The Bissell Pet Foundation's campaign to get as many pets adopted from shelters across the country, including more 40 shelters here in Michigan, is back.

Adoption fees at participating locations will be reduced to $50 or less.

A new partnership with Dogtopia, a doggy daycare and pet services franchise, to offer an extra incentive for adopters.

"Their support is allowing us to be in more shelters than ever before. And we both share the vision of giving pets their best life. So, for those who do adopt during this event, you will receive a complimentary free week of doggy daycare with Dogtopia after 30 days of having your pet with you so that your dog can settle in," Brittany Schlacter, Marketing and PR Specialist with BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Bissell recommends doing research before filling out an application for the furry friend you're interested in bringing home.

Empty the Shelters starts tomorrow and runs through May 15.

