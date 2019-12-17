Unlike his "Sesame Street" namesake, this Oscar is definitely no grouch. "Oscar is very silly; he has a good sense of humor," says his worker. "Oscar has a sweet personality that given the right family, he will thrive." This energetic and athletic young boy loves sports, playing outside and going swimming and to the park. Oscar likes riding bikes with his friends, but he also needs time to slow down. "Oscar loves to sit on your lap and watch movies," says his worker. "He is loving, and he likes hugs." His worker also describes Oscar as a very smart and energized boy who gets apprehensive in the company of strangers. "He gets very nervous if he is new to a situation and needs constant reassuring," says Oscar's worker. "He loves attention." When he's asked to describe himself, Oscar says he's funny and really fast. His worker says that Oscar has all the qualities that will make him a good fit for a forever family. "Oscar is such a sweetheart," the worker says. "He desperately wants a family that he can be a part of."

Because of the trauma he experienced, Oscar can struggle at times and needs close supervision. His worker says Oscar responds well to routine and works well with a reward system. "He needs a consistent and strict household," the worker says.

His worker is open to all types of families for Oscar, but she adds that he would do best as the only child in his new forever family. "This is not a must," the worker says. His new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Oscar excel. They must be patient and willing to help Oscar feel safe in his new home. Finally, they must be open to letting Oscar maintain his sibling relationships.

