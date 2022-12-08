Kent County Adoption Day sees 21 adoptions finalized

Adoption Day encourages more families to consider adopting children in the foster care system.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was all smiles for the 26th annual Adoption Day at the Kent County 17th Circuit Court on Thursday.

Adoption Day is filled with tears of joy, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and dog cuddles.

It’s a sight Sam and Leah Moerdyk are very familiar with.

“It's been a joyous ride with many ups and downs, but it's been good," Sam said.

The Moerdyks are adding another member to their ever-growing family. This adoption marks their sixth, but not the last.

“We actually are hoping to adopt our youngest in a few months. And after that, if the agency will allow us to continue fostering, we would love to continue fostering," Leah said.

Adoption Day encourages more families to consider adopting children in the foster care system.

“Having kids is probably the most difficult thing you'll ever do and the most rewarding thing you'll ever do," Sam said.

Surrounded by her siblings in the courtroom, and with the bang of the gavel—it’s official! This sweet little girl will always be a Moerdyk.

“She's been with us since she's been, like, less than 2 years old. So for her and for us, that's pretty much all we've known. And so when it became time for adoption, there was no question that yes, we would love you in our home forever," Leah said.

Now that one dream has come true, all she wants for Christmas now is a set of Elsa dolls.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are about 3,000 children in the state available for adoption at any given time.

On Thursday, 21 adoptions were finalized.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.