Meet Homestar, looking for his fur-ever home after he was stranded during a hurricane

Homestar came all the way from Florida, after he was found tied up to a tree.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking for your next best friend?

Meet Homestar! He is a mixed breed dog available for adoption from the Noah Project in Muskegon.

Homestar is 6 years old and came all the way here from Florida.

He was found tied up to a tree with no food or water during a hurricane.

Sadly, Homestar was tied up for so long that his collar got imbedded into his neck and had to be surgically removed.

The fur around his neck will never grow back, but it hasn't hurt his spirit.

Homestar loves people and most dogs.

Staff at the shelter say he can be picky about his thing and treats.

They say he needs time to earn trust from humans and other animals.

Homestar is hoping for a family to love him and home to stay in forever.

If you are interesting in applying to adopt Homestar click, here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.