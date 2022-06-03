Meet our June Underdog: Zoey

This sweet older girl needs a forever home. Is Zoey the perfect fit for you?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to meet our June Underdog of the month. The Underdogs is a monthly segment where 13 ON YOUR SIDE highlights the underdogs and cats that have been in a shelter for far too long.

These underdogs and cats are looking for a loving family who can give them a forever home that they deserve.

This month, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Underdog is Zoey at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

You'd never know just by looking at her that Zoey is 8 years young.

This precious pup is super sweet, and think if she was your grandma, she'd like making you cookies and watching cozy murder mysteries.

She walks very well on a leash, takes treats politely, and enjoys sniffing and going on relaxing, meandering walks.

She loves gentle pets, has a very calming presence, and is a pleasure to be around. Zoey would do best in a home where she can be your only baby, furry or otherwise, and is looking for a quiet home to retire to and spend the rest of her days in!

If you have room for this golden girl in your heart and your home, you can find out more here.

