Meet our May Underdog: Mike

Mike's current home is the Humane Society of West Michigan, but he's looking for his forever home with you!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to meet out May Underdog of the month. The Underdogs is a monthly segment where 13 ON YOUR SIDE highlights the underdogs and cats that have been in a shelter for far too long.

These underdogs and cats are looking for a loving family who can give them a forever home that they deserve.

This month, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Underdog is Mike at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Besides having the cutest face and the most darling personality, Mike is also a sweet, smart, strong boy!

He knows how to sit and shake, and is very treat motivated. Mike loves being pet, and is a particular fan of booty scratches! He'd love to find a home where he can be your only baby, furry or otherwise, and will promise to give you all the love you need.

He is a ginormous couch potato, as you can see by his photos! His favorite pose is lounging on his back.

If you're looking for a snuggle buddy this winter, Mike is your guy! Learn more about this sweet boy here.

