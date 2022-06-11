Adopt-a-pet: Meet Oscar from the Kent County Animal Shelter

Oscar may be 70 pounds, but he swears he's a lap dog.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet adoptable Oscar! This 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is 70 pounds of cuteness, although he thinks he's a lap dog.

Oscar's foster parents say he is very a very affectionate boy who will take all the cuddles and kisses he can get, but is also content spending time alone looking out the window.

They say walks are his favorite activity, next to snuggling on the couch.

Oscar has learned a few tricks in his foster home and is eager to show off his skills for yummy hot dogs.

He knows “Sit”, “Stay,” “Shake,” “Lay Down” and “Turn Around." Oscar even knows not to eat his food or go out the door for a walk until he hears the word “Release.”

This handsome boy loves toys, but they don't last very long because he is a master at finding the seams and pulling out all the stuffing.

Oscar is fully potty-trained and comfortable in a crate while his humans are away at work, but he'll always be excited to see his people when they come home, with plenty of kisses and cuddles on deck.

Oscar could potentially go to a home with existing animals and children. A meet-and-greet is encouraged.

If you are interested in applying to adopt Oscar, find out more from his PetFinder profile here.

