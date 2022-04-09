Adopt-a-pet: Meet Simon from Pound Buddies in Muskegon

This one-year-old Chihuahua mix is ready for his forever home.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Simon is a one-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home. He's available for adoption from Pound Buddies in Muskegon.

Shelter staff says he is good with other dogs and would prefer to go to a home with other animals.

He is good on a leash and loves going on long walks.

Simon has bursts of playful energy but also enjoys settling for the night to watch Netflix with his people.

If you are interested in applying to adopt Simon, click here.

