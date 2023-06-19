'Scared to death for my dog': Man searching for missing dog in Allegan Co.

After initially going missing, Adrian Flores' dog Berlin had been taken to the Allegan County Animal Shelter. When Flores went to pick him up, Berlin escaped.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Adrian Flores last saw his dog, Berlin, Wednesday night at his home off 56th Street in Grand Junction, just south of downtown Pullman. Berlin has been missing for almost five days.

Flores thought Berlin had decided to sleep in a different spot on their property, but soon realized that something was not right.

“When it came the next morning, and I didn't see him, that's when I started to panic,” said Flores as he recalled the moment he realized his dog was missing. It was by scrolling through Facebook that he saw his dog had been found and taken to the Allegan County Animal Shelter.

“I'm leaving work to go pick up my dog. And you know, we got this situation settled, and they returned the call, and they just gave me the unfortunate news that my dog escaped. I would just be in shock as I was already on the way over there. And so, it was just really, you know, heartbreaking news to hear that.”

Berlin weighs around 100 pounds and is 5 years old. He has tan fur with black markings, along with a nick in one of his ears. Flores has had Berlin for close to five years and describes the experience as losing his friend.

“I'm just scared to death for my dog. Just you know, because he's never been in Allegan his whole life. He's been in Grand Junction. And so, I'm just, you know, still just shocked about the situation.”

While he is heartbroken, he also feels thankful for the support he has received from the community in the effort to find Berlin.

“They understand, you know, losing a pet is a really big, and you know, unfortunate situation. So, it's nice to see that, you know, understand what I'm going through, and just give a helping hand.”

If you believe you have seen Berlin, or may know where he is, you can call 269-416-0448.

