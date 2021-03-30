An underdog finds a forever home

Dog with three legs brings balance and stability to a young boy and his family.

CASCADE, Mich. — When Rachel Najar's then 9-year-old son started to exhibit pre-teen anxiety, the family decided to add a furry friend to the family.

"And so you know we already have cats and we thought maybe a dog would be nice, something a little more interactive than a cat ," Rachel says. She contacted Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids and the search was on.

That is when they discovered Bear.

"She had already been moved from home to home to home" she says, adding "She had lost a leg as a pup, after being hit by a car, I think she was just being used as a puppy mill. She had just given birth to another set of puppies, her 3rd or 4th set. We met at the Foster Care family's home and had to make a decision."

She says there was no hesitation.

Now two years later, Bear is a solid part of the family, providing balance and stability to Rachel's son, if only on three legs.

"We all need love and pets, whether they have three legs or four are really good at giving that love," says Rachel.

