5 Steps To Adopt A Pet

What you need to know before adopting a furry friend
Welcoming a pet into your family is a big decision but can make your life better than ever with the joy and companionship a new best friend can bring. Before starting your search, make sure you are prepared by thinking through these five steps. It will make the journey a lot easier, less stressful, and more enjoyable.

STEP ONE: YOUR COMMITMENT

  • A new pet will take 3-4 weeks to feel acclimated to its new surroundings
  • Adopting is a LIFETIME commitment.
  • Cats can live up to 15-20 years and, depending on the breed, a dog can live an average of 10-15 years

STEP TWO: YOUR SURROUNDINGS

  • Is your home/apartment conducive for the size of the pet?
  • Is there a fenced-in yard or a safe place to have your pet outside? Are your surroundings safe inside and outside your home?

STEP THREE : YOUR COST

  • Regular Vet visits and Emergency visits
  • Bedding, collar/harness, high-quality food, training, toys, grooming micro-chipping, spaying/neutering

STEP FOUR: YOUR CARE

  • Will your pet have enough playtime, or will work/activities get in the way?
  • Time and patience for house-breaking, chewing, training, and energy-level?
  • Daily walks and playtime, bathing, grooming, nail-cutting, dental care,

STEP FIVE: YOUR LOVE

  • Adopting a pet is good for your health and reduces stress
  • Eases loneliness
  • Provides unconditional love

Visit your local animal shelters for adoptable pets and provide a loving home for a furry friend.

Available adoptions: Humane Society of West Michigan.

Available adoptions: Harbor Humane

Available adoptions: Pound Buddies

