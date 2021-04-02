5 Steps To Adopt A Pet

Welcoming a pet into your family is a big decision but can make your life better than ever with the joy and companionship a new best friend can bring. Before starting your search, make sure you are prepared by thinking through these five steps. It will make the journey a lot easier, less stressful, and more enjoyable.
STEP ONE: YOUR COMMITMENT
- A new pet will take 3-4 weeks to feel acclimated to its new surroundings
- Adopting is a LIFETIME commitment.
- Cats can live up to 15-20 years and, depending on the breed, a dog can live an average of 10-15 years
STEP TWO: YOUR SURROUNDINGS
- Is your home/apartment conducive for the size of the pet?
- Is there a fenced-in yard or a safe place to have your pet outside? Are your surroundings safe inside and outside your home?
STEP THREE : YOUR COST
- Regular Vet visits and Emergency visits
- Bedding, collar/harness, high-quality food, training, toys, grooming micro-chipping, spaying/neutering
STEP FOUR: YOUR CARE
- Will your pet have enough playtime, or will work/activities get in the way?
- Time and patience for house-breaking, chewing, training, and energy-level?
- Daily walks and playtime, bathing, grooming, nail-cutting, dental care,
STEP FIVE: YOUR LOVE
- Adopting a pet is good for your health and reduces stress
- Eases loneliness
- Provides unconditional love
Visit your local animal shelters for adoptable pets and provide a loving home for a furry friend.
